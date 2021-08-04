Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Shontel Brown wins Democratic primary in Ohio's 11th district

By Oriana Gonzalez
Axios
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShontel Brown, the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party chair and a county councilwoman, on Tuesday won the Democratic primary in the race for former Rep. Marcia Fudge's seat, after opponent Nina Turner conceded. Why it matters: Brown could become the third consecutive Black woman to represent the 11th District. Fudge is...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Fudge
Person
Sky Brown
Person
Sakura Yosozumi
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Nina Turner
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Party Politics#Democratic Primary#Axios#D Minn#The Democratic Party#U S House#Cuyahoga County Council#Dems#Senate#Japanese#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Nina Turner slammed for claiming she 'didn't lose this race,' 'evil money manipulated' election

Nina Turner is facing blowback from both sides of the political aisle after she blamed her special election primary loss Tuesday night in Ohio on "evil money." Turner, a progressive former Ohio state lawmaker who co-chaired the 2020 presidential run of Sen. Bernie Sanders, lost her bid for the Democratic nomination to Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown in the race to fill Rep. Marcia Fudge’s old seat representing Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Nina Turner defeated by Democratic establishment — her loss is the oligarchy's gain

The Democratic primary race for a vacant congressional seat in northeast Ohio was a fierce battle between status quo politics and calls for social transformation. In the end, when votes were counted Tuesday night, transactional business-as-usual had won by almost 6 percent. But the victory of a corporate Democrat over a progressive firebrand did nothing to resolve the wide and deep disparity of visions at the Democratic Party's base nationwide.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats are losing the messaging war, according to Democrats

CNN — These two paragraphs from Politico are eye-opening:. “During a closed-door lunch last week with some of his most vulnerable incumbents, House Democrats’ campaign chief delivered a blunt warning: If the midterms were held now, they would lose the majority. “Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney followed that bleak forecast, which...
Ohio StateNewsweek

Mike Carey Wins Ohio Election in Test of Trump's Power in GOP Primaries

Former President Donald Trump's pick to represent Ohio in the House of Representatives won in a Republican primary on Tuesday, signaling that the self-proclaimed leader of the GOP still has influence over voters. Despite suffering his own election loss in November, Trump's remained the head of the Republican Party and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Ohio House primary ends in defeat for progressives

Former Ohio state Sen Nina Turner was defeated in the House primary for Ohio’s 11th House district by Shontel Brown after a contest that devolved into a proxy fight between the establishment and left wings of the Democratic Party.The outcome was a painful defeat for the faction of the party aligned with Sen Bernie Sanders, which organised behind the Vermont senator’s former campaign surrogate against Ms Brown, the Democratic Party chair of Cuyahoga County’s chapter, who was aided by millions of dollars in outside spending by groups and individuals aligned with the party’s right flank.The end of Ms Turner’s campaign...
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Nina Turner, Sanders ally, concedes defeat in Ohio US House race

Nina Turner, a former Ohio state lawmaker who co-chaired the 2020 presidential run of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, has lost her bid for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. House seat. In Tuesday’s special election in the state’s 11th Congressional District, Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown was the top vote-getter...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Democratic leaders should think twice before crushing progressive primary challenges

Tuesday's Democratic primary in Ohio's 11th congressional district, for the November special election to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge, feels like an extension of the acrimonious 2016 presidential primaries between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. That's because one of Sanders' most prominent allies, former Ohio state Senator Nina Turner, is seeking the nomination. And because her sometimes acerbic style alienated senior Democrats with very long memories, leading Democrats including Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-N.C.), the Congressional Black Caucus' PAC, and Clinton herself, have thrown their considerable weight behind Turner's opponent, Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chairwoman Shontel Brown, who has since erased Turner's early lead. Even Marcia Fudge's mom has gotten in on the anti-Turner action.
Ohio StateNPR

Voters Are Set To Decide A Hard-Fought Democratic Primary In Ohio

A hard-fought primary wraps up Tuesday in Ohio's 11th Congressional District, a race that has seen national Democrats descend on the Cleveland area to take sides as two competing factions of the party fight for a historic Democratic seat. While 13 people are on the ballot, two have emerged at...
Ohio StatePosted by
Daily News

Ohio, Ohio, Ohio: Lessons from the onetime swing state for Democrats and Republicans

Shontel Brown had the Democratic establishment behind her and vowed to advance a big-tent brand of left-of-center politics. Nina Turner, backed by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, essentially said compromise and incrementalism were for suckers. Brown beat Turner in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Cleveland. The early triumph of moderation holds a moral for Democrats as they head ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy