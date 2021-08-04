Shontel Brown wins Democratic primary in Ohio's 11th district

Former Ohio state Sen Nina Turner was defeated in the House primary for Ohio’s 11th House district by Shontel Brown after a contest that devolved into a proxy fight between the establishment and left wings of the Democratic Party.The outcome was a painful defeat for the faction of the party aligned with Sen Bernie Sanders, which organised behind the Vermont senator’s former campaign surrogate against Ms Brown, the Democratic Party chair of Cuyahoga County’s chapter, who was aided by millions of dollars in outside spending by groups and individuals aligned with the party’s right flank.The end of Ms Turner’s campaign...