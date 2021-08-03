Westrock Coffee Creates Financial Services Center in NC Focused on Strategic Growth
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. & CONCORD, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (“Westrock Coffee”), a global manufacturer of private label beverage solutions for retailers and the foodservice industry, announced today the creation of a Financial Shared Services Center in Concord, NC, supporting the company’s domestic operations. Westrock Coffee acquired Concord-based S&D Coffee & Tea in February 2020 and the combined company now employs about 1,200 people globally.www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0