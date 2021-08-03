Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Westrock Coffee Creates Financial Services Center in NC Focused on Strategic Growth

Business Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. & CONCORD, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (“Westrock Coffee”), a global manufacturer of private label beverage solutions for retailers and the foodservice industry, announced today the creation of a Financial Shared Services Center in Concord, NC, supporting the company’s domestic operations. Westrock Coffee acquired Concord-based S&D Coffee & Tea in February 2020 and the combined company now employs about 1,200 people globally.

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roasting#Restaurants#Financial Services#Ark Concord#Llc#Concord#S D Coffee Tea#Westrock Coffee#S D Coffee And Tea#The Westrock Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessStamford Advocate

BlackArch Partners Advises HK Solutions on its New Partnership with CenterOak Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. BlackArch Partners, LLC (“BlackArch”) is pleased to announce that HK Solutions Group (“HK Solutions” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Summit Equity Group, LLC, has been acquired by CenterOak Partners, LLC (“CenterOak”). HK Solutions, headquartered in Des Moines, IA, is a premier provider...
Economyspotonnewjersey.com

Grassi Expands Financial Services Practice with Strategic Acquisition

Top-100 advisory and accounting firm Grassi, whose offices include one in Park Ridge, has expanded its presence in the financial services market with the acquisition of S&Z Fund Services. The move adds nine professionals to the firm's established Financial Services practice, which...
Boston, MAaithority.com

MPE Partners and Plastic Components, Inc. Announce the Acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC

MPE Partners of Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, along with portfolio company Plastic Components, Inc. (PCI) of Germantown, WI, announced the acquisition of Sports Molding, LLC of Clearfield, UT, a portfolio company of Sage Park, Inc. SMI is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified injection molder offering a full suite of design, manufacturing, and value-added services to a diverse range of sectors, including medical, industrial, recreation, and consumer.
Retailsgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Ruger CEO Details Path To 50 Percent Growth, Price Increases And Marlin Rollout

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. President and CEO Chris Killoy cited strong consumer demand for Ruger products, increases in production for each of its past seven quarters and the introduction of new products that met with strong consumer demand as reasons why the company’s net sales growth exceeded 50 percent for the first half of the year-even as National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) background checks, as adjusted by NSSF, decreased by 5 percent for the period.
EconomyWRAL

Federal marketplace shows significant growth in NC in 2020

This article was written for our sponsor, the North Carolina Military Business Center. The COVID-19 pandemic had wide-ranging effects on nearly every industry, causing highs, lows and lasting impacts that will likely still be felt for years to come. Despite the turbulence of the year, the federal marketplace came away...
Real EstatePosted by
BGR.com

A fourth stimulus check up to $2,000 is coming if you live in one of these 4 states

In real estate, the three-word mantra that often makes the difference between success and failure is location, location, location. The same can also be said for what’s happening in the US right now when it comes to the inevitability (or not) of more stimulus checks, and where they’re being sent. Things are stalled at the moment at the federal level, in terms of a fourth round of payments. The third wave of checks, for $1,400, is still making its way to recipients. And stimulus checks in the form of child tax credit payments have also begun. All of which is to...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Healthkiss951.com

Medical Marijuana Legalized In One Part of North Carolina

It’s a step. Medical Marijuana is legal in one part of North Carolina. Thursday, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has approved growing, selling, and using medical marijuana on its lands in Western NC. This makes the territory the first location in North Carolina to legalize medical cannabis. According to a statement from Principle Cheif Richard Sneed, the decision reflects “the changing attitudes toward legal marijuana and a recognition of the growing body of evidence that supports cannabis as medicine.”
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
RetailPosted by
Fortune

Walmart is paying bonuses to employees who delay vacations

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Walmart is offering its warehouse employees weekly bonuses to delay any vacations until after August, as a tight labor market threatens to stall preparations for the holiday shopping season. The bonuses vary in amount and...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Resurging COVID-19 Cases and Restrictions Hit Retail Stocks

Click here to read the full article. It’s a precarious situation in retail. Kohl’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom and other retailers with big brick-and-mortar operations took a hit on Wall Street on Wednesday, amid investor fears that rising cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant will deter shopping at stores for back-to-school apparel and supplies and holiday gifts.More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 At the close of the stock market on Wednesday, Macy’s Inc. shares fell 3.24 percent to $16.73; Kohl’s Corp. slipped 3 percent to $49.75; Nordstrom Inc. dropped 3 percent to $33.57, and Dillard’s Inc. fell 6.6 percent to...
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Sprouts Farmers Market moves forward with new stores, strategy

Sprouts Farmers Market continues to move forward on its strategic plan, even as second-quarter sales were disappointing, company executives said after earnings were released Thursday afternoon. "We have made great strides in executing against many of our priorities," CEO Jack Sinclair said during Thursday's earnings call. The company's differentiated model...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Business-to-Consumer Logistics Acquisitions Amp up Fulfillment Services

A.P. Moller - Maersk acquired Visible Supply Chain Management, a business-to-consumer (B2C) logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery and B2C fulfillment services in the United States, and announced plans to acquire B2C Europe Holding B.V., a B2C logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery services in Europe. “The continuous...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

Artificial intelligence systems have become a critical ingredient in the tech sector's recipe for growth, with applications that help boost the capabilities of everything from search engines to autonomous vehicles. Investors looking to profit from the ever-increasing use of AI might want to take a close look at companies like...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

The Week In Cannabis: Cannabis For Veterans, Canopy, Tilray, SMG, Big Earnings, Financings And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 2, 2021. Buried deep in the folds of the much-anticipated and discussed ad nauseam 2,702 pages of the $1-trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is a paragraph that refers to “establishing a clearinghouse to collect and distribute samples and strains of marijuana for scientific research that includes marijuana and products containing marijuana lawfully available to patients or consumers in a State on a retail basis.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy