Tetris 99 gets The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD crossover event

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced the latest Grand Prix event for free-to-play Tetris 99 as a crossover with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Kicking off from this Friday, August 6 players will be able to take part in the 23rd(!) Grand Prix event. As usual, players will be granted a number of points depending on how high they finish. The higher they finish, the more points they get. Once you’ve accumulated 100 points or more, you’ll get to keep the special theme based on the recent release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

