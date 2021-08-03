The first release of eFootball will be “basically a demo” says Konami
Konami’s official eFootball Twitter account has confirmed its first release will be “basically a demo” when it launches this Autumn. The comments were made in an official Twitter thread answering fans’ common questions about the planned free-to-play launch. It said “We want people to get hands-on with eFootball as soon as possible, so we will launch with a limited number of teams and modes”. Further details are promised closer to launch.www.videogamer.com
