Businesses weigh efficiency, regulation in cloud region playbook

The cloud has become an invaluable tool to many businesses across a wide range of industries, but that doesn’t mean everyone knows what the cloud is and why it’s so important. Has your business been dragging its feet on moving to the cloud or building an in-depth cloud strategy? It’s a significant change for you and your employees. A little more information about where the cloud comes from and how it serves businesses might help you decide how to move forward with your IT infrastructure. Learn more about cloud computing and what it can do for your business with this introduction.