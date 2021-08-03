Businesses weigh efficiency, regulation in cloud region playbook
Cloud is omnipresent, seemingly everywhere and scalable to meet the end user wherever — but behind the scenes, the technology is laid out in regions. Cloud regions are the geographic locations where data and resources supporting cloud technology sit. Vendors choose these locations differently, and customers lean toward nearby regions for faster availability. But the decision-making process is layered with regulatory complexity.www.ciodive.com
