7/14/21 Classifieds

Now is a good time to build or remodel as interest rates are at historic lows hovering around 3% depending on your credit score. Building and remodeling inquiries are also on the rise as the housing shortage continues. The pandemic has affected the supply chain of goods and services in virtually every sector of commerce. Building goods and materials are no exception. But the good news is that it’s still very doable whether you are considering building a new home or a remodeling project. There are many scenarios playing out in a seller’s market as well. Building new and remodeling are trending because many people find themselves dissatisfied with the current real estate inventory. When people buy a home that is not exactly what they want they will most likely want to remodel it. For others this is the best time to take the leap and build from scratch. This ensures that you will get most, if not everything, on your wish list. Chances are that regardless of your preference, you may need to work with a builder.