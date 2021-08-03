TowRope Tour 2021: Kalispell
Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 40:37. The last leg of the Tow Rope Tour sponsored by Mountain Health CO-OP continues in Kalispell at Glacier Bank where we sit down with Flathead Warming Center Executive Director Tonya Horn, ASSIST Director Jane Emmert, Hope For Harlee Foundation Founder Taylor Salmi, Mountain Health CO-OP Marketing Coordinator Dana Friede, Glacier Bank Branch Manager Mark Johnson and Boys & Girls Club of Glacier Country CEO Mandy Anderson.voicesofmontana.com
