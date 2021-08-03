Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers Sign Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves to Two-Way Contracts

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers have signed guards Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves to two-way contracts, it was announced today. Ayayi appeared in 32 games (31 starts) for Gonzaga last season, averaging 12.0 points (.575 FG%, .389 3P%), 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes. The 2020-21 All-WCC First Team honoree ranked third in the conference in true shooting percentage (.665) and scored in double figures 21 times last season. In three seasons at Gonzaga, Ayayi averaged 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 88 career games and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2020 WCC Tournament.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#Lakers Sign#The Los Angeles Lakers#Fg#First Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

Joel Ayayi's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

Joel Ayayi will join the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 21-year-old averaged 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from three-point range for Gonzaga last season. All of those tools came together perfectly in a Final Four matchup against UCLA when he dropped 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting with six rebounds.
NBANBA

Lakers Two-Way Players Make Summer Debut

Amidst the free agency flurry going on with the senior squad, a group of young NBA hopefuls on the Lakers Summer League squad tipped off their exhibition schedule with an 80-78 loss to Miami in Sacramento’s California Classic. The Lakers played hard in their first competitive action as a group,...
NBAKXLY

Joel Ayayi of Gonzaga not selected in draft, signs with Lakers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Joel Ayayi was projected to be a late first round or early second round pick in the NBA draft Thursday, but instead he doesn’t hear his name called. Immediately following the draft it was reported that Ayayi has signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAmidmajormadness.com

Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi prepared for the NBA Draft with The Guard Whisperer

Olin Simplis, also known as The Guard Whisperer, has worked with a long list of NBA players, including the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, and Steven Adams. As the 2021 NBA Draft approaches Thursday night, two of the newest names on that list are Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi.
NBAOklahoma Daily

NBA Draft 2021: Former OU guard Austin Reaves signed by Los Angeles Lakers

Former Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves was signed to a two-way contract by the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The 23-year-old averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 25 games last season. A 2020-21 All-Big 12 team selection,...
NBAkslsports.com

Utah Jazz NBA Draft Prospect: Joel Ayayi

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz will be making the 30th pick in the first round of this week’s NBA Draft. With questions about the future of the team’s backcourt, Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi could be an attractive option in the draft. Ayayi is a 6’5 junior who...
NBAKXLY

NBA Draft preview: Joel Ayayi

SPOKANE, Wash. — Perhaps no player in Gonzaga history has improved his game more in his time in Spokane more than Joel Ayayi, and he will now hear his name called in the NBA draft Thursday night. Ayayi had a tough time finding playing time his first season and a...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers News: Latest on Mac McClung, Joel Ayayi, Chaundee Brown UDFA Contracts

The Los Angeles Lakers may have made the biggest splash on the day of the 2021 NBA draft with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, but they were merely a blip on the radar during the actual draft.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Report: The controversial reason Bucks let P.J. Tucker walk to Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks just won the NBA title, but they also just lost a key piece in free agency with P.J. Tucker joining the rival Miami Heat on a two-year, $15 million deal. Tucker seemed to be a bit blindsided by the Bucks not making a stronger effort to bring him back in an emotional message put on social media Monday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy