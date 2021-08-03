Lakers Sign Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves to Two-Way Contracts
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guards Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves to two-way contracts, it was announced today. Ayayi appeared in 32 games (31 starts) for Gonzaga last season, averaging 12.0 points (.575 FG%, .389 3P%), 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes. The 2020-21 All-WCC First Team honoree ranked third in the conference in true shooting percentage (.665) and scored in double figures 21 times last season. In three seasons at Gonzaga, Ayayi averaged 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 88 career games and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2020 WCC Tournament.www.nba.com
