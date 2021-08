It’s Thursday, July 29, and a county in Washington state just banned new fossil fuel infrastructure. All over the country, cities, counties, and states are grappling with how to shrink the use of fossil fuels and halt the development of new fossil fuel projects in their communities. Some states have banned coal, others have banned fracking, one community in California banned new gas stations, and many others have changed their building codes to ban or discourage gas hookups in new homes. And this week, a community in coastal Washington took an entirely new step.