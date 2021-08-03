Cancel
Interpreter? Citroen dealers aid the hard-of-hearing

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis’ Citroen unit in the UK is claiming to be first to offer customers of retail and service dealers the opportunity to communicate using British Sign Language (BSL). The automaker, noting there are 11m deaf and hard of hearing people in the UK, is working with SignLive to operate a video relay service at 190 sites.

Businessbatleynews.co.uk

Citroen launches sign language service across all its dealers

Citroen has become the first car maker in the UK to introduce a sign language service at all its dealerships. The French brand has partnered with interpretation specialist SignLive to offer an interactive service to the country’s 150,000 British Sign Language users to help communicate with sales and servicing staff.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Citroen rolls out sign language screens to car dealers

Citroen is offering car buyers the opportunity to communicate with dealership staff using British Sign Language. Using video feeds linked to an interpreter, deaf and hard-of-hearing people will be able to speak to staff at its 190 sales and aftersales centres across the UK. Citroen has also pledged to increase accessibility for the deaf community, including by using sign language in its advertising campaigns.
