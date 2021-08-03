Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tahlequah, OK

Paramedic

By Cherokee Nation Human Resources
Native American Times
 3 days ago

Cherokee Nation, headquartered in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is a national leader in Indian tribal governments and economic development in Oklahoma. We are a dynamic, progressive organization which owns several business enterprises and administers a variety of services for the Cherokee people in Northeastern Oklahoma. Cherokee Nation offers exceptional employee benefits including Comprehensive Health and Life Insurance, 401(k), Holiday Pay, Sick Leave and Annual Leave.

nativetimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tahlequah, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Rft Paramedic#The Cherokee Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Cherokee health services reacts to COVID-19 surge

TAHLEQUAH -- Cherokee Nation Health Services will be converting more beds to critical care and suspending elective surgeries in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, it announced Tuesday. Most of the new cases — 90 percent — are occurring among patients who have not been vaccinated, according to...
Springfield, MOkjluradio.com

Springfield paramedic dies from COVID-19

A Springfield health care worker dies from COVID-19. Mercy Emergency Medical Services announced Wednesday on Facebook that paramedic Sue Gregory, 57, had just died surrounded by family and loved ones. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports there have been 32 COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday. Meanwhile, CoxHealth announced via Twitter...
Yadkin County, NCyadkinripple.com

Statewide group lauds paramedic program

The N.C. Association of County Commissioners will recognize the Yadkin County COVID Paramedic Program as part of its 2021 Excellence in Innovation Awards, according to an announcement made by County Manager Lisa Hughes at a commissioners meeting Monday morning. Two Yadkin County programs were nominated for the award competition —...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Upcoming Payments List

Stimulus Check provided a great source of relief for the common people of the US. The government tried to cover the expenses. This was done to provide relief to the common people. The payments also seemed to have stabilized the economy to a certain extent. However, after the third Stimulus Check was sent out, the IRS stated that there will be no more checks. This left the people very much worried. All of them petitioned for further fundings from the government. Below is detailed information about the upcoming monetary assistance.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

CN Registration temporarily closing in-person assistance

The Cherokee Nation’s Registration Office is closing its in-person assistance as of Monday, August 9, through the month of August and will reopen on September 1. Staff will continue to work on pending applications during this time. Closure of the in-person services during this window is due to rising COVID-19...
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Cobb & Douglas Public Health makes statement on school COVID-19 protocols

Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 protocols followed by the two local school systems:. Statement regarding schools and their COVID-19 policies and quarantine protocol. Cobb & Douglas Public Health strives to provide local public and private school leaders with the most accurate information on COVID-19...
Cherokee, OKTahlequah Daily Press

CN Treasurer Scott accepts economist position with Special Envoy post

Cherokee Nation Treasurer Tralynna Scott will leave her cabinet position to become Cherokee Nation Businesses’ chief economist, the tribe announced last week. Scott was appointed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and unanimously confirmed by the Tribal Council as treasurer in August 2019, overseeing CN’s more than $1.5 billion government budget and managing more than 100 employees across a number of finance related departments.
Public Healthsequoyahcountytimes.com

Cherokee Nation sees surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Cherokee Nation Health Services is seeing a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 90 percent of new COVID cases occurring among unvaccinated patients. Just last week, 600 new cases were reported in the tribal health system, the highest number recorded since January of 2021 and an increase of more than 80 percent compared to the prior week’s cases. In order to care for the rising number of…
Politicsstilwelldemocrat.com

American jobs plan will boost Cherokee Nation

For Cherokee families and businesses to thrive in the modern era, we must have well-maintained roads, clean water, fast internet connectivity, and access to great education and job training. Cherokee Nation knows the importance of both the “hard” infrastructure of steel and asphalt and the “soft” infrastructure of economic development and family supports. That’s why we have long been a strong leader and partner in building infrastructure to strengthen our region’s economy.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Massive Amount Of Money One Diner Was Fined For Ignoring COVID Protocols

As the pandemic forced state governments to place restrictions on how life was lived in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, everyone had to change their daily activities. Many businesses had to temporarily shift their operations to meet the restrictions, too. However, some businesses chose to defy the restrictions and said establishments must now face heavy consequences.
Labor IssuesNBC Washington

Dozens of Wage Theft Investigations Conducted in DC Area

Authorities in the Washington, D.C., region have investigated more than 50 possible cases of wage theft since 2017, including a range of complaints from construction employees working from the nation's capital through Richmond, Virginia. Raul Castro, a local labor union leader, said wage theft often targets immigrant communities, who are...
Rapid City, SDsdsmt.edu

Mines News

South Dakota Mines Gives Back Nearly 2,000 Hours of Community Service in 2020-2021. South Dakota Mines faculty, staff and students spent 1,845 hours of community service in the 2020-2021 school year. Members of the campus community spent this time volunteering at local charities, churches and serving on non-profit organization boards.
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

EMSA Medical Director Tells City Councilors Recruiting Paramedics Is Harder Than Ever

There’s a nationwide shortage of paramedics, and there’s no exception to that in Tulsa. According to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, the nation will have 42,000 fewer paramedics and emergency medical technicians than it needs by 2030. EMSA is currently 12 paramedics short of its staffing goal and keeps job postings up 365 days a year.
Festivalnationaldaycalendar.com

NATIONAL HIRE A VETERAN DAY

Every day, hundreds of our military personnel leave the service in search of civilian employment. On July 25th, National Hire A Veteran Day reminds employers to consider veterans to fill their open positions. As highly trained, qualified individuals, they are ideal for numerous trades. Legislation protects separating service members as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy