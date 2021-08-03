Cancel
Pharmacists could supply and administer naloxone as part of new drugs strategy, says government

pharmaceutical-journal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharmacists in England could be allowed to supply and administer naloxone under new plans proposed by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC). In a consultation, launched on 3 August 2021, the DHSC proposed amending current regulations to allow naloxone to be supplied and administered by a wider group of professionals, including pharmacists, who come into regular contact with drug users.

