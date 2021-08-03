Sublime in the Sunshine State: Miami Mansion Flips the Script on Traditional Architecture

Name: André Keikes, partner, Ineke (she), and our two tomcats, NekoNeko and Sensei. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Both Ineke and I work as artists and illustrators, so our canal house, which was built in 1904, is filled with art, both paintings, drawings, and objects of colleagues and friends and our own artwork. Every week I make a drawn portrait of a Dutch writer for tzum.info, a popular blog in the Netherlands and Flanders about literary books, for which I also write weekly reviews. So also lots of books can be found in every room. Ineke specializes in autonomous artwork and is an inspired reader, too.