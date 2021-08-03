Nathan Knight and Tony Snell sign with other teams
With free agency in full swing, the Hawks saw their first two players of the 2020-21 squad sign deals elsewhere. Undrafted free agent stretch-forward Nathan Knight signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Knight will get a chance to play in Minnesota for the NBA team as well as their G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Knight averaged 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds on 37% shooting for the Hawks this past season. He will compete with Jake Layman and Jarred Vanderbilt for spots at the end of the Timberwolves bench.www.yardbarker.com
