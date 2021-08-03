Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nathan Knight and Tony Snell sign with other teams

By Jack Norman
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith free agency in full swing, the Hawks saw their first two players of the 2020-21 squad sign deals elsewhere. Undrafted free agent stretch-forward Nathan Knight signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Knight will get a chance to play in Minnesota for the NBA team as well as their G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Knight averaged 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds on 37% shooting for the Hawks this past season. He will compete with Jake Layman and Jarred Vanderbilt for spots at the end of the Timberwolves bench.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Knight
Person
Jake Layman
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#G League#The Iowa Wolves#Trailblazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Timberwolves sign-and-trade involves John Collins

For years now, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been trying to turn themselves into something of value in the Western Conference, but they really have not seen much success over the years. Since the start of the 2004-05 NBA season, Minnesota only has a total of 485 wins, which is the fewest in the entire league over this span, and they have made the playoffs just once during the 2017-18 season because of Jimmy Butler.
NBABleacher Report

Tony Snell Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Blazers After 1 Season with Hawks

Guard Tony Snell signed a one-year contract Tuesday with the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Terms of the deal were not immediately available. The 29-year-old spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers made per...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
FalconsFanEJ

Bradley Beal would propel the Atlanta Hawks to the NBA Finals

The Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal would be a great addition to the Atlanta Hawks.(AP Photo/David Becker) Washington Wizards’ shooting guard Bradley Beal could reportedly request a trade before the NBA trade deadline. This is news the Atlanta Hawks should pay close attention to as the team could use a guy like Beal moving forward.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: The Gorgui Dieng signing has playoff ramifications

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks‘ need for a backup big became more apparent as news came out over the offseason. John Collins is not a lock to return and Onyeka Okongwu could be out as late as January. Then the Hawks traded Bruno Fernando and Kris Dunn in a move they had to make.
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks lose Snell, Knight in free agency

The Hawks lost two players Tuesday, as NBA free agency progresses. Tony Snell agreed to a one-year deal with Portland, per ESPN, and Nathan Knight agreed to a two-way contract with the Timberwolves, per Hoopshype. Deals can’t become official, however, until 12:01 p.m. Friday. Knight was on a two-way contract...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Thanks for the memories Nathan Knight

The Atlanta Hawks have moved on from Nathan Knight as he signed on with the Milwaukee Bucks. Knight, who was the victim of a COVID shortened season in the G-League, meaning that he did not get to develop in a way that he otherwise could have. What Knight bought to...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Blazers, Tony Snell Agree To One-Year Deal

The Trail Blazers and free agent wing Tony Snell have agreed to a one-year contract, agent Austin Brown tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). Snell, 29, will provide additional shooting on the wing for a Portland team that also reached deals with Norman Powell and Ben McLemore early in free agency.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves sign Nathan Knight to two-way contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves are already filling their second and final two-way contract slot with promising second-year big man Nathan Knight, according to a report from Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto. Apparently, the Wolves beat out other teams who were interested in bringing Knight aboard for the 2021-22 season. Minnesota Timberwolves sign...
NBANBC Sports

Inside Tony Snell's journey to Portland

The Blazers’ free agency continues by signing Tony Snell, following the acquisitions of Ben McLemore and Cody Zeller. Snell joins the Blazers on a one-year deal after spending last season with the reigning Eastern Conference Finals participants, Atlanta Hawks. During their playoff run, the 29-year-old didn’t receive much playing time....
NBABlazer's Edge

Blazers Sign Guard Tony Snell

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent guard Tony Snell to a one-year contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Details regarding the deal have yet to be released. Prior to free agency, Snell played for the Atlanta Hawks after being traded to the Hawks by the Detroit Pistons in November 2020. During the 2020-21 season, Snell averaged 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over 47 games played. Over his career, Snell has averaged 5.3 points on 56.9% shooting from beyond the arc, and he can play on the wing as well as at the shooting guard position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy