Report: Big 12’s Bowlsby to meet with Pac-12’s Kliavkoff

Wednesday evening, a report surfaced from the Houston Chronicle that Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC about conference affiliation. Both schools have released statements that essentially say they do not address every single "rumor" that is floated around which makes it seem as if there is some truth to this. If the Big 12 were to lose its two biggest brands, the conference would almost certainly implode at that point. Schools like West Virginia, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor, and others don't have the national power to keep the conference running, and neither would the additions of a few smaller schools such as Cincinnati, Central Florida, BYU, and Houston.