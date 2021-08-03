Cancel
College Sports

Report: Big 12’s Bowlsby to meet with Pac-12’s Kliavkoff

By Sam Coniglio
localdvm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big 12 Conference is reportedly already looking west for a contingency plan as its two biggest members depart the league. According to The Athletics’ Max Olson, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is scheduled to meet with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff on Tuesday with the expectation that they will discuss possible benefits of a future collaboration as the college sports landscape begins to change. There are plenty of possibilities between the two conferences, ranging from a scheduling alliance to a merger — a prospect which Bowlsby noted in front of the Texas Senate on Monday.

