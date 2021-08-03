Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Filipino Church Has Faced Increased Persecution Under President Duterte

persecution.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article08/03/2021 Philippines (International Christian Concern) – In June of 2016, Rodrigo Duterte became the sixteenth president of the Philippines. The start of his administration began four years of heightened persecution of the Catholic Church in the country. The church was no stranger to persecution before Duterte’s presidency but found itself consistently the target of derision and sedition charges from the president himself for speaking out against his policies.

www.persecution.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Catholic Church#Priests#Communist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Philippines
Related
Militarydallassun.com

Fearing China, Philippines signs pact to return U.S. troops

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has invited U.S. troops to return to bases the Americans only recently evacuated. The pact has assumed additional importance as the United States and its allies contend with an increasingly assertive China. There are tensions between the Philippines and China over borders and islands in the...
Religionpersecution.org

Another Twelve Christians Arrested on False Forced Conversion Charges in India

07/22/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to local sources, nine Christians in India were arrested and sent to jail on July 18 after being falsely accused of violating Uttar Pradesh’s new anti-conversion law. In recent weeks, International Christian Concern (ICC) has documented a surge in false anti-conversion accusations in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.
Religionpersecution.org

Pastor in Central India Brutally Beaten by Radical Hindu Nationalists

Asia News reports that Pastor Bharat from Tichkiya was brutally attacked by radical Hindu nationalists as he was leading a prayer meeting with three other Christians in his home. The radicals accused Pastor Bharat of “enticing” members of the local tribal population into converting to Christianity. After a heated argument, the radicals beat Pastor Bharat and vandalized his prayer center.
Religionpersecution.org

Church Buildings Burned in Canada and the United States

07/27/2021 Canada (International Christian Concern) – A number of churches in the Canada and the United States have been vandalized by criminals, some of whom claim to be acting in response to recent revelations around the horrifying mistreatment of indigenous children in Canada at the hands of mostly Catholic-run schools. Officials are still investigating the incidents.
Religionpersecution.org

BJP Politician Uses False Narrative to Demand Expulsion of Christian Missionaries from India

07/28/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Asia News, a member of the Indian Parliament has demanded the expulsion of Christian missionaries from India. Rakesh Sinha, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claims Christian missionaries are taking advantage of the religious freedom rights guaranteed by the constitution and are ruining the culture of Adivasi peoples.
PoliticsCNBC

Philippine President Duterte restores security pact with the U.S.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reversed his termination of a key defense pact with the United States that allows large-scale combat exercises between U.S. and Philippine forces. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced Duterte's decision at a joint meeting with reporters Friday with his visiting U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, in Manila. Another...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Guatemalans protest for second day to demand president resign

GUATEMALA CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Anti-government protesters on Friday blocked intersections across Guatemala for the second day in a row as calls intensified for President Alejandro Giammattei and the attorney general to step down after the ousting of a top anti-corruption official. Demonstrators blocked access to the Chixoy bridge...
Religionfides.org

ASIA/PHILIPPINES - Bishops' appeal to President Duterte: "Unity must be restored in the nation"

2021-07-28 Bishops' appeal to President Duterte: "Unity must be restored in the nation" 2021-06-25 Manila (Agenzia Fides) - President Rodrigo Duterte should use the remaining time of his presidential term (elections are scheduled for May 2022) to unite the nation and restore dignity to public services, in favor of citizens: this is the call of Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, national president of "Caritas Philippines" who invited Duterte to reveal himself as "father of the nation", the day after the last presidential speech on "the state of the nation" (SONA 2021). "It will be important that at least during the remaining time of his mandate, he demonstrates dignity and integrity", adds Fr. Antonio Labiao, Executive Secretary of National Caritas, who urged Duterte to be "a unifying leader, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic". "We need to focus our energies on uniting the country while we are still grappling with the devastating effects of the pandemic", he said. After the presidential speech on the "State of the Nation" (SONA 2021) which constitutes an important annual public speech, in which the president takes stock of civil life and the general situation of the State, Father Jérôme Secillano, Executive Secretary of the Commission for Mass Media and Public Relations of the Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, highlighted the main challenges particularly the fight against corruption "which is a serious concern for the Catholic Church by recalling the rather difficult relations between the Catholic Church and the President over the past five years". "With corruption, resources destined for the needy are stolen", he said.
MilitaryNPR

4 Things To Know After The Philippines Kept Its Pact With The U.S. Military

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has derided the United States, and courted China, through much of his time in office, putting one of America's oldest alliances in Asia on the back foot. But now, nearing the end of his single six-year term, the mercurial leader appears to be looking more favorably toward the Americans.
Foreign Policydallassun.com

Philippines chooses US Over China after Beijing's failure

Manila [Philippines] August 7 (ANI): The Philippines government restored the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US military, which shows that Beijing has failed to deliver enough to the Southeast Asian archipelago, VOA reported. Philippines had scrapped this agreement with the US 18 months back, but China had not delivered...
Religionavemariaradio.net

3,462 Christians Killed in Nigeria in 200 days, 3000 Abducted, 300 Churches Attacked

The International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety), a nonprofit based out of Nigeria, has released a report in which they say that roughly 3,462 Christians have been killed already in 2021 by Fulani militants and Boko Haram throughout Nigeria. In addition, 3000 Christians have been abducted, while 300 churches and ten priests have been attacked.
Worldnewwaysministry.org

Brazilian Priest Being Investigated for Hate Speech After Giving Anti-Gay Homily

A Brazilian Catholic priest is under investigation by state prosecutors after a video of his criticism against a gay journalist went viral. In a homily, Fr. Paulo Antônio Mueller referenced a 2020 viral video of a TV Globo reporter sending a message to his gay partner for Lovers’ Day, a Brazilian celebration of love and romance. The video had been widely re-shared around the holiday this year as well, Crux reported.
Seattle, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

PHOTO ESSAY: Filipino Community Mobilizes Against Philippine President at Othello Park

On Saturday, July 31, BAYAN Seattle and Malaya Movement coordinated a rally and carnival to launch the Duterte Wakasan Na Movement, which seeks the resignation of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for human rights violations in the country. Human Rights Watch reports that extrajudicial killings in the country — often committed under the guise of a “war on drugs” — have increased dramatically during the pandemic.
Worldpersecution.org

Iran’s New Hardliner Government Amidst A Growing Church

Raisi joins a government that is already heavily persecuting Christians with his own background of injustice when he participated in court sessions that sent thousands of Iranians to prison in cases that lasted mere minutes. And yet, the church in Iran is largely considered the fastest growing church in the world. Under the new hardliner government, pressure and persecution are likely to increase as authorities fear Christianity and its effects. Though it is also under these circumstances when the church booms.
PoliticsSeattle Times

Duterte to deliver final speech to Congress amid crises

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver his final state of the nation speech Monday before Congress, winding down his six-year term amid a raging pandemic, a battered economy and a legacy overshadowed by a bloody anti-drug crackdown that set off complaints of mass murder before the International Criminal Court.
AsiaPosted by
AFP

Philippines' Duterte hails drug war but says 'long way' to go

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hailed his signature drug war policy Monday, but lamented there was a "long way" to go in the controversial crackdown that has killed thousands of people. In his last State of the Nation address before stepping down next year, Duterte frequently went off script and struggled to follow the autocue as he railed for nearly three hours against communists, child abusers and corrupt officials. As expected, Duterte used the annual speech to boast about the government's performance in the past five years -- including its handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 1.5 million people and shattered the economy. But the 76-year-old strongman also devoted large chunks of the rambling address to his "unyielding" anti-narcotics campaign that has officially killed more than 6,000 people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy