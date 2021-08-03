Filipino Church Has Faced Increased Persecution Under President Duterte

2021-07-28 Bishops' appeal to President Duterte: "Unity must be restored in the nation" 2021-06-25 Manila (Agenzia Fides) - President Rodrigo Duterte should use the remaining time of his presidential term (elections are scheduled for May 2022) to unite the nation and restore dignity to public services, in favor of citizens: this is the call of Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, national president of "Caritas Philippines" who invited Duterte to reveal himself as "father of the nation", the day after the last presidential speech on "the state of the nation" (SONA 2021). "It will be important that at least during the remaining time of his mandate, he demonstrates dignity and integrity", adds Fr. Antonio Labiao, Executive Secretary of National Caritas, who urged Duterte to be "a unifying leader, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic". "We need to focus our energies on uniting the country while we are still grappling with the devastating effects of the pandemic", he said. After the presidential speech on the "State of the Nation" (SONA 2021) which constitutes an important annual public speech, in which the president takes stock of civil life and the general situation of the State, Father Jérôme Secillano, Executive Secretary of the Commission for Mass Media and Public Relations of the Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, highlighted the main challenges particularly the fight against corruption "which is a serious concern for the Catholic Church by recalling the rather difficult relations between the Catholic Church and the President over the past five years". "With corruption, resources destined for the needy are stolen", he said.