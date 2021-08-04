Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St Louis couple

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VB3CR_0bHA7osv00
Mark and Patricia McCloskey standing in front their house confront protesters in St Louis (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Missouri governor Mike Parson announced on Tuesday he had fulfilled his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple’s home in a luxury St Louis suburb last year.

Mr Parson, a Republican, on Friday pardoned Mark McCloskey, who pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanour fourth-degree assault and was fined 750 dollars (£538), and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanour harassment and was fined $2,000 dollars (£1,440).

“Mark McCloskey has publicly stated that if he were involved in the same situation, he would have the exact same conduct,” the McCloskeys’ lawyer Joel Schwartz said on Tuesday. “He believes that the pardon vindicates that conduct.”

Any time the mob approaches me, I’ll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury because that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family

The McCloskeys, both lawyers in their 60s, said they felt threatened by the protesters, who were passing their home in June 2020 on their way to demonstrate in front of the mayor’s house nearby in one of hundreds of similar demonstrations around the country after George Floyd’s death.

The couple also said the group was trespassing on a private street.

Mark McCloskey emerged from his home with an AR-15-style rifle, and Patricia McCloskey waved a semi-automatic pistol, according to the indictment.

Photos and cellphone video captured the confrontation, which drew widespread attention and made the couple heroes to some and villains to others. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

Special prosecutor Richard Callahan said his investigation determined that the protesters were peaceful.

“There was no evidence that any of them had a weapon and no one I interviewed realised they had ventured onto a private enclave,” Callahan said in a news release after the McCloskeys pleaded guilty.

Several Republican leaders — including then-President Donald Trump — spoke out in defence of the McCloskeys’ actions. The couple spoke on video at last year’s Republican National Convention.

Mark McCloskey, who announced in May that he was running for a US Senate seat in Missouri, was unapologetic after the plea hearing.

“I’d do it again,” he said from the courthouse steps in downtown St Louis. “Any time the mob approaches me, I’ll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury because that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family.”

Comments / 3

newschain

newschain

32K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
George Floyd
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pardons#Guns#Social Justice#Republican#Us Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
LawPosted by
newschain

Extinction Rebellion’s legal victory run continues

Extinction Rebellion activists are celebrating a third legal victory in the latest of a string of successful appeals at the Old Bailey. Artist Amelia Halls, 23, spoke of her relief after her conviction for obstructing the road near London City Airport in October 2019 was quashed. It had followed a...
California StatePosted by
newschain

Fire engulfs businesses in northern Californian town

A fast-moving wildfire has engulfed a Northern California town, levelling much of the central business area as well as several homes. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying properties and casting the sky in an orange glow. A photographer described seeing a petrol station, hotel and...
LifestylePosted by
newschain

Couple’s Mexican honeymoon ‘ruined’ as country joins red list

A young couple have cut short their honeymoon in Mexico from two weeks to two days, as holidaymakers are hit by the UK’s latest travel restrictions. Travellers from Mexico will have to pay thousands of pounds for a quarantine hotel when arriving in the UK from 4am on Sunday, after the country was moved to the red list.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
newschain

Drugs giants accused of charging NHS ‘unfairly high’ prices

Drugs firms Pfizer and Flynn have been accused by the UK’s competition watchdog of abusing their dominant positions to overcharge the NHS for anti-epilepsy medication in sky-high “overnight” price hikes. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has provisionally found that Flynn and Covid-19 vaccine maker Pfizer broke competition...
EconomyPosted by
newschain

PM urged to ‘stem the haemorrhage’ of foreign fishing workers

Fishing leaders have urged the Prime Minister to “stem the haemorrhage” of foreign workers in the industry following Brexit. Boris Johnson along with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Scotland Office minister David Duguid and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, met with the heads of a number of fishing organisations on Thursday.
EuropePosted by
newschain

Two Russian news sites and a legal aid group close under pressure

Two Russian news outlets and a legal aid group backed by a leading Kremlin critic shut down on Thursday after authorities blocked their websites. It is the government’s latest move targeting independent media, opposition supporters and human rights activists ahead of Russia’s September parliamentary election. The Otkrytye Media and MBKh...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Suspected rape and murder of girl sparks protests in Indian capital

Angry villagers have held a protest outside a crematorium in the Indian capital New Delhi where they say a nine-year-old girl was raped and murdered earlier this week. The protesters, sitting on a makeshift stage, held placards demanding justice for the girl, who lived nearby. The case has revived outrage...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Migrant crossings: Five times a new daily record was set

At least 482 people crossed to the UK aboard small boats on Wednesday – a new record for a single day. The PA news agency, which tracks and analyses the number of migrant crossings, has compiled a list of five days when a new record was set. – August 4,...
MusicPosted by
newschain

Charlie Watts to miss upcoming Rolling Stones tour

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is likely to miss the band’s upcoming US tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure. A spokesperson for the musician said the procedure was “completely successful” but that Watts needs time to recuperate. The Stones are set to resume their No...
IndustryPosted by
newschain

Offshore windfarm Boris Johnson visited a ‘political failure’, union claims

Boris Johnson faced criticism from opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and a union boss as he visited an offshore wind farm on the final day of his Scotland trip. The Prime Minister and business minister Kwasi Kwarteng boarded the Esvagt Alba in Fraserburgh Harbour, Aberdeenshire, on Thursday morning before heading several miles out into the Moray Firth to the Moray East Offshore Wind Farm.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Stormont Speaker Maskey will not seek re-election

The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly has announced his intention to retire from politics next year. Alex Maskey, 69, said he will not seek re-election in the Assembly ballot scheduled to take place in May and therefore will not continue to hold the post of Speaker in the next mandate.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

SNP-Green deal will not change prospect of indyref2, says Starmer

Any deal between the Scottish Government and the Greens does not change things one bit regarding the prospect of a second independence referendum, Sir Keir Starmer has said. The UK Labour leader used a visit to Scotland to urge politicians north of the border to focus on the “really pressing priorities” of coronavirus and climate change – not the constitution.

Comments / 3

Community Policy