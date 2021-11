Tyler Bertuzzi – Michael Rasmussen - Lucas Raymond. As was pointed out in the Morning Skate, Boston has scored the first goal in five of their first seven games, going 4-1 in those five. It is still super early in the season to where it could be just one of those odd things that happen over a short sample size that means nothing. It could also mean Boston has a hard time getting into a game unless they can get off to a strong start. Either way, getting out of the gate early has not been a strength of the Red Wings this season either, so getting the first goal would be a nice change of pace.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO