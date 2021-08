Documentarian Marc Isaacs’ latest film The Filmmaker’s House (2020), is a thought-provoking blend of documentary and fiction. When Isaacs is told his next film must be more sensationalist to get funding, he responds by shooting it in his own home. He turns the people who come in and out of his life into its stars: two English builders replacing his fence, Zara, the Pakistani neighbour with whom he temporarily shares a garden, Mikel, a homeless Slovakian man, who invites himself in, and his Colombian cleaner, Nery. The interaction of this ensemble cast of characters leads us into an exploration of the nature of the filmmaking process and poses questions about how we interact with others.