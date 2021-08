With the start of the Falcons’ 2021 training camp just around the corner, it’s time to take a closer look at each of the position groups on the roster. We’ll go through each one, noting the potential starters and the competition for depth roles. Now it’s time to discuss the Falcons defense, where we move to the linebackers. Atlanta has a strong trio at the top of the depth chart with Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, and Mykal Walker. They also added a versatile veteran in Brandon Copeland, and signed two UDFAs: Dorian Etheridge and Erroll Thompson.