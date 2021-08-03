Crystale Gechuki, Woodrow Wilson Elementary

“Crystale is an amazing first grade teacher who teaches at a lower income school that has a lot of refugee kids! She loves and cares about the students and goes above and beyond for them! She’s paid for supplies and field trips out of her own pocket to make sure her students have everything they need and get fun experiences too! She is very dedicated to her job and is an amazing teacher and person! She deserves recognition for her hard work and it’s been a hard year for her personally and she still could use a boost! Thank you for considering this nomination!”