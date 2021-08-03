Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

The Delicious Fruits That Lower Blood Pressure

spring.org.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese fruits help lower blood pressure better than cutting out salt. Bananas and citrus fruits can help lower blood pressure, research finds. These fruits are rich in potassium, which research has linked to decreased blood pressure. Pomegranates have even higher levels of potassium than bananas. High potassium levels could be...

www.spring.org.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Pressure#Citrus Fruits#Salt#Dallas#Vegetables#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Related
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

Prevent Skin Aging and Vision Loss With This Delicious Summer Fruit

It’s no secret that eating a wide range of fruits and vegetables can help you improve your health. however, we can often get caught in the monotony of choosing the same ones over again, like apples and blueberries. But while the summer is still in full swing, we want you to know about the benefits of cantaloupe and how it can help you boost your immunity, improve your skin health, and even protect your eyesight!
NutritionPosted by
Well+Good

10 Vitamins and Minerals Adults Over 50 Really Need to Live Their Longest, Healthiest Lives

Regardless of age, taking care of your body is always your best bet for living a long, healthy life. And while the importance of self care is unchanging, the forms it takes may begin to shift as you get older. That could mean switching from high- to lower-impact workouts, or figuring out ways to boost your metabolism. But less readily apparent, perhaps, is knowing the vitamins and minerals adults over 50 need to ensure that their bodies are still functioning optimally.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

4 Simple Tweaks That Lower Blood Sugar

Keeping blood sugar steady is one of the easiest ways to safeguard your sunny spirit and ward off blah moods. Now, research reveals another benefit you can feel good about: It cuts the risk of COVID-19 complications by 77 percent. Luckily, dodging blood-sugar swings is simple!. Enjoy an early breakfast.
Nutritionwomenworking.com

Body Side Effects of Eating Watermelon, the Good and the Bad

Watermelon is a staple snack to have in the summer. Not only is it refreshing, but it is packed with many nutritional benefits as well. Watermelons are a great source of both vitamins A and C and are high in antioxidants. Despite how sweet they can actually be, watermelons are actually fairly low in sugar in comparison to other sweet fruits.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
DietsPosted by
Woman's World

Burn Fat, Boost Your Thyroid, and Lower Blood Sugar With This Super Simple Eating Trick

Whether you’re trying to manage your blood sugar levels or lose a bit of weight, carbohydrates are often touted as the ultimate enemy. It’s no secret that carbs can make losing those extra inches around the middle harder, but it’s not as bad as it seems. The good news is, you may not have to forego your favorite foods after all. The key to losing weight, steadying blood sugar, and improving your thyroid health may actually be in carb cycling.
Healththekatynews.com

3 Tricks to Manage Your Blood Pressure Naturally

About one-third of the population of adults in the United States suffer from high blood pressure or hypertension. High blood pressure can cause a number of health issues without even giving you any warning signs. Let’s understand it in a better way. What is High Blood Pressure?. High blood pressure...
HealthHeraldNet

Best Blood Pressure Supplements – Top Blood Pressure Pills

Blood pressure is a significant indicator of heart health. Heart disease is the number one cause of death worldwide. If you have high blood pressure, you have a much higher risk of developing heart disease. Fortunately, you can find plenty of good blood pressure supplements. Blood pressure supplements contain ingredients...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Can Anxiety Cause High Blood Pressure?

Unmanaged anxiety can put your body in a constant state of stress, and high blood pressure, or hypertension, can be one result. If you live with an anxiety disorder, you might experience stress differently from someone who doesn’t have one. According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America (ADAA),...
Diseases & TreatmentsHarvard Health

High blood pressure? Treat the risk, not the number

You already know that medication can prevent heart attacks and strokes in people diagnosed with high blood pressure. But a study published May 1, 2021, in The Lancet reveals that medication may also offer benefits to people with pressures still in the normal or "high normal" range and no clear signs (yet) of cardiovascular disease. Researchers combined data from 48 randomized trials of blood pressure drugs involving nearly 345,000 participants. Over four years, reducing blood pressure by just five millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) reduced the overall risk of cardiovascular problems by 10% — problems like clogged coronary arteries, weakened heart muscle (heart failure), chest pain, and stroke. The risk declined regardless of how high the pressure was, or whether participants already had heart problems or stroke. Study authors stress that the findings don’t mean everyone should be put on blood pressure drugs. Medications always come with costs and risks for side effects. But this study suggests that people with a relatively high risk for heart attacks and strokes might consider taking a medication if their blood pressure is in the "high normal" range, always in combination with diet and exercise.
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Calf Muscles and Blood Pressure Can Predict Dementia Risk

Summary: Researchers discuss how blood pressure can influence dementia risks and report raising diastolic blood pressure through daily soleus muscle, or calf muscle, stimulation can help reverse signs of cognitive decline associated with aging. Source: The Conversation. Decline in brain function often occurs as people age. People often worry that...
HealthPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Common Over-the-Counter Medication May Actually Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels

With around 10 percent of Americans diagnosed with diabetes and many more showing signs of prediabetes, scientists have worked overtime to find new treatment options that could help with symptom management for millions of people. Now, promising new research shows that an over-the-counter medicine you can find at practically any drugstore may be the answer to some relief for people who have the condition.
NutritionEverydayHealth.com

Eating Foods High in Flavonoids May Help Prevent Cognitive Decline

If you needed another reason to feast on fruits and veggies, consider this: Colorful produce may help keep your brain young, a new study suggests. The research, published July 28 in the journal Neurology, found that people who consumed about 600 milligrams (mg) of flavonoids per day had a 20 percent lower risk of cognitive decline than those who only got 150 mg. (Blueberries, for example, have about 164 mg of anthocyanins — which is one type of flavonoid — per 100-gram serving. Peppers have about 5 mg of flavones, which is another type, per 100-gram serving.) Cognitive decline is associated with aging, per research published in August 2015 in Seminars in Hearing, and may happen independent of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.
NutritionValley News

Nutrition and blood pressure: The best and worst foods for hypertension

Did you know that nearly half of all adults in the U.S. suffer from hypertension, or high blood pressure, and are taking medication to help combat it? Even though it affects such a large population, only about 24% have their hypertension condition under control. Many assume that medication is the only solution in helping combat high blood pressure; however, there are other common lifestyle factors that can drastically affect blood pressure levels, especially your diet. Dr. Vikki Petersen, certified clinical nutritionist, chiropractor and functional medicine doctor, highlights the importance of knowing how the foods you eat can affect your overall health and contribute to your blood pressure levels. “What you eat, and don’t eat, has a strong influence on your blood pressure. Yo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy