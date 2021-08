A new rumor says that Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios PS5-exclusive game could be an online “games-as-a-service” (or GaaS) title. The rumor comes by way of an anonymous source to the Italian outlet Multiplayer.it, allegedly a message from a recruiter working on behalf of Sony to hire for the developer. However, the rumor comes with a fair amount of caveats that require a few grains of salt to digest. On the one hand, it’s obvious information to infer given what we know. On the other, the rumor comes from a source that hasn’t been validated yet.