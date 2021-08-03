Bill Bellamy Plays Pittsburgh Improv; Bill Toms and Billy Price at Jergel’s (Thurs., 8/5/21)

1) Bill Bellamy is often cited by famous comedians as someone whose comedy they enjoy. Now you can as well, Bellamy will open a three day run at the Pittsburgh Improv beginning tonight with a show at 8 p.m. He started his comedy career while an economics student at Rutger’s University and got his first major taste of success on HBO’s Russell Simmons’ “Def Comedy Jam.” During his appearance on the jam he is credited for inventing the phrase “booty call.” He spent many years at MTV as a VJ and host. Bellamy has hosted several TV shows included TV One’s “Who’s Got the Jokes” and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” He also costarred with John Lovitz, Tim Meadows, and Vivica A. Fox on the syndicated program “Mr. Box Office.” It’s probably not a good idea to heckle Bellamy as his cousin is Shaquille O’Neal. 166 E. Bridge St, Homestead.