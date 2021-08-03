Cancel
Fortnite x Street Fighter Introduces Guile & Cammy As New Skins

estnn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStreet Fighter’s Cammy and Guile join Fortnite Battle Royale. It’s become redundant at this point to call Fortnite Battle Royale the most inclusive game in history. That notion took another step further today with the announcement that two more Street Fighter characters would become playable skins. Guile and Cammy will join Ryu and Chun-Li in the latest collaboration between the iconic Battle Royale game and the historical fighting game. It continues a trend of Fortnite’s growing meta-verse that includes other popular video games, tv shows and movies, and Epic has shown no signs of stopping.

