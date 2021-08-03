Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Asia stocks rise after private survey shows growth in China's services activity

By Eustance Huang
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Shares in major Asia-Pacific markets rose on Wednesday, as a private survey showed accelerating Chinese services activity growth in July. Mainland Chinese stocks closed higher, with the Shenzhen component advancing 1.72% to 14,990.11 while the Shanghai composite gaining 0.85% to 3,477.22. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.88%...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhyiddin Yassin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Hang Seng Index#Australian Dollar#Nasdaq Composite#Chinese#Tencent#Pmi#Kospi#S P#Topix#Msci#Asia Pacific#Malaysian#Ftse#Klci#Hsihang Seng Indexhsi26#Ftfcnbcacnbc#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

China Nerves Sink Oil Again

Oil remains under pressure. Despite impressive US employment data on Friday, oil prices fell as the US Dollar rallied strongly. What are disturbing oil markets the most, though, is the delta-variant Covid-19 strain which has vast swathes of the planet in its grip. That is increasing fears that the global recovery will stutter and become very uneven, thus reducing oil consumption even as OPEC+ continues to increase production.
Stockswcn247.com

Asian stocks follow Wall Street up as virus curbs tightened

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after U.S. hiring improved and China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. South Korea declined. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Investors have been encouraged by higher U.S. corporate profits and the global spread of coronavirus vaccinations. But the delta variant’s spread has prompted some governments to reimpose controls on business and travel. On Friday, Wall Street rose to a new record after the U.S. government reported unexpectedly strong July hiring.
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Major Gulf bourses gain as Saudi Aramco Q2 profits surge

On Sunday, a basket of major Gulf bourses had closed out the session in an affirmative territory, largely led by a swathe of upbeat corporate earnings’ report with Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index hitting an all-time high. On top of that, in the day’s large gains in major Mideast stock indices...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Growth, virus worries weigh on equities; China shares rally

* JPM, Morgan Stanley, Goldman cut China GDP growth forecast. * China stocks rally on loose monetary policy hopes. Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks rallied on Monday on hopes of an easing in monetary policy but failed to bolster the emerging market share index, which was pressured by concerns over slowing global growth and rising coronavirus cases.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Oil slides to 3-week low on China's virus curbs, strong dollar

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over 2% to a three-week low on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a firmer U.S. dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand. A United Nations panel's dire...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
MarketsCNBC

UBS says it remains positive on Japan's earnings growth

Adrian Zuercher of UBS Global Wealth Management says earnings momentum in Japan will stay strong going into 2022. The Covid-19 vaccination rollout in the country has been good, and 50% of the population is expected to be inoculated by end-September, he adds.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise on IT boost, Mahindra leads gains

BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, boosted by information technology stocks, while automaker Mahindra & Mahindra led gains on the back of posting a quarterly profit last week. By 0401 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.39% to 16,300.95 and the benchmark S&P BSE...
Marketskfgo.com

Asia stocks spooked by sudden slide in gold

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices, while the dollar held near four-month highs after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields. Sentiment was shaken by a sudden dive in gold as a break of $1,750 triggered stop loss sales...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China stocks rise on hopes of policy easing; HK gains

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday, with a strong rebound in blue-chip stocks offsetting losses in highly-valued tech shares, as signs of slowing economic growth fanned hopes of fresh policy easing. ** Hong Kong stocks also gained, despite a fall in index heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding...
StocksLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks edge down after China data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks edged lower at the open on Monday following the release of disappointing Chinese data. At 0905 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,105.84. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "While we've seen a degree of optimism return to the US labour market and the US economy, concerns are rising over the Chinese economy which has been showing some worrying signs of weakness in recent weeks, amidst reports of increasing outbreaks of Delta variant cases which are reportedly prompting lockdowns across various parts of the country.
Stocksfidelity.com

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures retreat as commodity losses weigh

(Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow index futures fell from record highs on Monday with oil stocks reeling from a more than 4% slump in crude prices on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in. Asia. . Oil and gas firms Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), Chevron Corp (CVX) , Halliburton...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks mixed as commodities slide

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 9 (Reuters) - European stocks were mixed in early trading on Monday, as a fall in commodity prices weighed on UK’s blue-chip index, while other regional indexes stayed near their recent highs with earnings season winding down.
Stocksactionforex.com

Asian Equities Rise on China Easing Expectations

Asian equities are modestly positive despite weaker China trade data. On Friday, blockbuster US jobs data put the economic recovery back on track with investors and saw the S&P 500 and Dow Jones finish higher while the pandemic-darling Nasdaq eased slightly. The S&P 500 rose 0.17%, with the Nasdaq falling by 0.40%, while the Dow Jones climbed by 0.41%. To put it in context, though, all three major indices remain at or near record highs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy