Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 vaccine doses administered rose to 483,368 on Aug 3, over 22 million cumulative jabs given thus far

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): Malaysia administered 483,368 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday (Aug 3), up from 468,526 jabs on the previous day. A total of 240,394 individuals received their first dose yesterday, while the remaining 242,974 were second shots, according to the latest updates on Twitter today by the country’s Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV), citing data from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).www.theedgemarkets.com
