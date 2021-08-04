Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 vaccine doses administered rose to 483,368 on Aug 3, over 22 million cumulative jabs given thus far

After weeks of seeing an upsurge in COVID cases rise exponentially, scientists claim that the end of the third wave is in plain sight. Researchers are now saying that Britain is 'very close' to achieving herd immunity—the point in which a population has achieved enough immunity against a virus to make it harder for it to spread—against the coronavirus. The experts from University College London have concluded that 87% of the country's total population has developed antibodies against the virus.