Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents and tweens did not have a normal transition into middle school during 2020 and 2021. So, this fall maybe your child’s first real, in-person middle school experience, and that can feel overwhelming for both of you. As your tween is going through a rollercoaster of feelings regarding middle school life, here are some tried and true tips to help you and your student navigate the start (or re-start) of the middle school years.