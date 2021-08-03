Cancel
Hillsboro, OR

Diamond Beat: Vancouver tops Hillsboro, 5-2

By Pamplin Media Group
Forest Grove News Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKda4_0bH9n2Dn00 Aug. 2-8: Results from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more from baseball.

Here'e a daily look at baseball news:

TUESDAY, AUG. 3

Pro baseball

Mariners 4, Rays 2 — Seattle took its second game in a row at Tampa Bay.

Yusei Kikuchi allowed six hits and two runs in six innings. Abraham Toro continued his fine hitting since joining the team, going 2-for-4 with a homer, an RBI and two runs scored. Jarred Kelenic also homered and Cal Raleigh drove in two runs.

Canadians 5, Hops 2 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Vancouver's Orelvis Martinez hit a two-run homer and CJ Van Eyk and four relievers combined to allow five hits in the win over Hillsboro.

Portland Pickles

Bellingham 18, Pickles 0 — The visiting team routed Portland at Walker Stadium. The Bells had 22 hits, including home runs by Cody Schrier, Cole Hinkelman and AJ Davis.

MONDAY, AUG. 2

Pro baseball

Mariners 8, Rays 2 — Seattle had lost four of the past five games, but they started a series at Tampa Bay in winning fashion.

Ty France went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored; he hit a solo homer. The Mariners had 11 hits, backing starter Chris Flexen (10-5), who gave up seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking two in 6 2/3 innings.

Seattle left 21 runners on base.

