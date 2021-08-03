Cancel
High School

High School Football

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur high school football season starts on August 9, 2021. Practice starts at 7:00 am in the football stadium. Please remember that athletes must be registered at www.planeths.com. Registration must include a physical dated after April 15, 2021.

