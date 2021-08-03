High School Football

This is the fifth article in a series grading Auburn’s opponents by position groups. The LSU Tigers had a rough 2020 season, due in part to an incredibly leaky defensive backfield. Myles Brennan started the year off incredibly hot, throwing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in three games before suffering an abdominal muscle tear at Missouri. He recently suffered another injury that has taken him out of the quarterback competition. Max Johnson is expected to step in as the lead candidate. If LSU’s new defensive coordinator Darante Jones can figure out how to cut down on the explosive plays, LSU should be in a position to have an immediate bounce-back year.