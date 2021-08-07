2021 08/07 – Rita Taylor

Rita Taylor, 85, of Centralia, passed away August 1, 2021 at Centralia Fireside House with her family at her side. Rita was a faithful employee of Raymond & Dorothy McGuire for many years. She loved to play pinochle, watch westerns and Hallmark movies, and just sit outside and enjoy nature. She was of member of St. Mary Church in Centralia and also a member of the St. Mary Altar Society. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.