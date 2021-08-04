Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Caesars Entertainment

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.
