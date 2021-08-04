Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Caesars Entertainment

MIME has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.