Celebrating the Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Monday, July 26, was the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the hallmark civil rights law that ensures that people with disabilities have the same opportunities as people without disabilities to live and work in their communities. On the same day, Families as Allies received a transcript of the July 12th hearing on the remedy in the United States Justice Department’s lawsuit against Mississippi’s mental health system. Mississippi was found in violation of the ADA in September 2019 due to not having enough of the right kinds of services and supports to help people with mental illness who want to live in their communities rather than in institutions.