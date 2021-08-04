Q&A: Apple Music Up Next Local, MAY-A

“I’ve missed performing so much,” says indie-pop singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs. “There is something that lights up in my spirit and soul when I get to be on stage. Briggs wrapped up the tour behind her second studio album, Champion, at the end of 2019, right before the pandemic hit. Ahead of her first show back—she’ll be supporting Dermot Kennedy at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on August 5—she curated a playlist around this issue’s theme of performance. “There were a few things that came to mind when diving into the concept—the visual aspect, how it makes you feel, vocal performance, and escapism,” Briggs explains. “This playlist is a mix of all of those elements.” Kicking it off is one of Briggs’s own songs, a soulful breakup ballad called “I Still Love You.” Also making the cut: “I Will Always Love You,” by Dolly Parton, one of her “number-one songwriting inspirations,” along with “Lost,” by Frank Ocean, whose music makes Briggs “think deeper and feel deeper,” and “Good News,” by Mac Miller. “He brings an energy you can’t deny to his songs,” she says of the late rapper. “He’s a very special artist I wish I could’ve collaborated with.”