Dabo Swinney visits Jags practice on Tuesday

When Dabo Swinney speaks, the college football world tends to listen. Or, at least listen to part of what he says. Whenever Dabo talks to the media, tweets like this pop up. College football coaches and players getting memed into caricatures of themselves is par for the course, but for one reason or another, Dabo’s image, to many, doesn’t seem to actually match the words he says. The original statement that probably began this was a comment from years back where Dabo discussed the prospect of paying players. Essentially, Dabo said he was against players getting put on salary and the professionalization of college football. Many times since then, Dabo has emphasized that he supports NIL and his players being able to get paid off endorsements. I can completely understand the desire to dunk on the second highest paid coach in America when he suggests that his players shouldn’t get paid for their labor. Once again, however, Dabo has clarified his comments, but people aren’t going to listen, and Dabo knows this.