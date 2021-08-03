Cancel
Dabo Swinney visits Jags practice on Tuesday

By Tyler Nettuno
USA Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville had a visitor on the sidelines for its practice session on Tuesday morning. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who coached the Jaguars’ pair of 2021 first-round picks in college, was in attendance to see his former players Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne (as well as Tyler Shatley) at the Jags facility. Swinney was spotted by several reporters in attendance.

