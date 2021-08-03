Cancel
NHP Troopers Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

By Rachel Dahl
thefallonpost.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, August 2, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers attempted to stop a silver 2019 Kia Sorento traveling 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on US-95 near Churchill County mile marker 23. The vehicle matched the description from an armed robbery that occurred thirty minutes prior in Hawthorne and had been confirmed as stolen out of Las Vegas. The driver of the Kia failed to yield, drove through side streets in Fallon reaching speeds of 129 mph, and continued westbound wrong way in the eastbound travel lanes between Lyon County mile markers 18 to 16.

