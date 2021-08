Labour’s Chris Bryant was left embarrassed on social media on Sunday, when he questioned someone’s expertise on Latin American politics, only to be told that they secured a PhD, lectured and have written several journal articles on the subject.The Rhondda MP began the conversation by tweeting his thoughts on the Peruvian presidential election, which was won by left-wing teacher Pedro Castillo.He wrote: “Perú is a wonderful country but it’s depressing that voters were left with a choice between Fujimori and Castillo. Sadly the new cabinet looks set to take the country down a failed Marxist route.”The post on Saturday comes after...