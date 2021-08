BRIDGEWWATER, N.J. — The Curve struggled to generate scoring on Friday night. Altoona mustered three runs but it was not enough, as it fell to Somerset 7-3. The Curve scored two runs in the first inning with some small ball, and added another run in the fifth thanks to an RBI single from first baseman Mason Martin. However, Altoona struck out 12 times in the matchup and stranded eight runners on base.