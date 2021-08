(WCYB) — Tennessee High has named Josh Shuler its new head wrestling coach. Shuler comes from Virginia High where he's served as their head wrestling coach since 2010. “I look forward to a great opportunity to join an already successful athletic department at Tennessee High School,” Shuler said. “I am excited to join a wrestling program and track and field program that has a history of success. I look forward to bringing my coaching style and expertise to the programs and help continue the winning tradition. I’ve always admired Tennessee High for their athletic and academic accomplishments, and I look forward to joining the staff.”