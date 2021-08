A pair of Keota softball players received recognition by the South Iowa Cedar League being named to the all conference teams. Junior Makenzie Jackson and sophomore Macie McDonald were both honorable mention selections. Jackson was the top hitter for the Eagles with a .405 batting average and five runs driven in. She had a .436 OBP and recorded 15 hits including four being extra base knocks. McDonald hit for a .342 BA and managed four RBI. The sophomore also did a bulk of the work in the circle with a 5.19 ERA in 62 innings.