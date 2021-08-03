Cancel
College Sports

National Ranking Sites Give Area Football Players Respect

By Dion Martorano
Journal & Topics
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline sports recruiting website 247sports.com updated its 2022 list of top football recruits in Illinois and five of the top 50 are from the Journal-area. Maine South’s Chris Petrucci (WR) came in at No. 9 as of July 29. He has a three-star rating and an 87 grade (out of 100) by 247sports. He is ranked the No. 88 best wide receiver in the nation. Petrucci, who is committed to Northwestern, is also ranked highly on a few other sites. ESPN has him ranked No. 10 in the state. Rivals.com has Petrucci ranked No. 18 in Illinois. He is also ranked No. 10 in the state by theprototyp.com.

