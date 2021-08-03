Cancel
Contested Logistics: Look to the Illicit Drug Trade

USNI News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContested logistics has quickly become a new focus for the Navy and Marine Corps. The logistics mastery that the United States has relied on to fight and win wars has eroded. To ensure warfighters and their platforms can by supplied and sustained in a future fight, the Navy and Marine Corps need to look beyond conventional examples of contested logistics and toward more adaptive and innovative models. The illegal narcotics trade, specifically the movement of cocaine from the Andes mountains in South America to markets in the United States and Europe, provides a wealth of lessons for contested logistics.

www.usni.org

