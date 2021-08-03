Cancel
What to Watch 080821

 4 days ago

Esther Williams, the champion swimmer who memorably brought her aquatic skills to the big screen during Hollywood's golden age, is celebrated today during Turner Classic Movies' Summer Under the Stars on what would have been her 100th birthday (she was born Aug. 8, 1921; she passed away at age 91 in 2013). Today's highlights include Bathing Beauty, the 1944 musical costarring Red Skelton that was the first movie to showcase Williams' swimming prowess, as well as other musicals like Thrill of a Romance (1945), This Time for Keeps (1947), On an Island With You (1948), Neptune's Daughter (1949), Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) and Dangerous When Wet (1953), in which Williams famously swims with animated cat-and-mouse duo Tom and Jerry.

