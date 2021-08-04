Sabrina Doyle On Second Chances And Big Dreams In Her Feature Lorelei [Exclusive Interview]

Hunter C. Smith as The Man, Brea Grant as May | Courtesy of Shudder. Natasha Kermani is the director of the latest Brea Grant film Lucky. Life takes a sudden turn for May (Brea Grant, “12 Hour Shift”), a popular self-help book author, when she finds herself the target of a mysterious man with murderous intentions. Every night without fail, he comes after her, and every day the people around her barely seem to notice. With no one to turn to, May is pushed to her limits and must take matters into her own hands to survive and to regain control of her life.