Directed by Gordon Yang, Lifetime’s ‘Next-Door Nightmare’ (also titled ‘My Next-Door Nightmare) is a thriller drama film that revolves around Sarah and Kyle, a happy young couple who is moving into their new home with hopes of a better future. They are also expecting a baby soon, and the lovers can’t be any more excited. When they finally reach their house, Helen, their new neighbor, welcomes the couple and is surprisingly kind and helpful to them. Touched by her compassion, Sarah and Kyle welcome her into their lives with open arms.