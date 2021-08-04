Stay In A Charming Wyoming Cabin With Its Own Private Island

We all need a little getaway once in a while. Weekend trips or even one or two-week trips throughout the year help us to refresh, refocus and lower our stress levels. Vacation is an important part of self-care and sometimes a little seclusion can be the healthiest form. That’s why we are introducing you to Almosta Ranch Lodge in Cody, Wyoming. This cabin is located on Sage Creek and comes with its own private island. If you thought rural and remote didn’t mean living like royalty, you were so wrong! Almosta Ranch Lodge is the perfect place to hide away, here’s why.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

The Almosta Ranch Lodge in Cody, Wyoming, has a rural and remote setting but is convenient as it is five minutes from downtown Cody. The lodge is also located only an hour away from Yellowstone so taking a day trip is no hassle.

The decor of the cabin is rustic, making each guest feel right at home. The wooden beams and stone fireplace make for a cozy place to settle at the end of the day.

The downstairs of the cabin has plenty of space for the whole family to spend time playing games, eating dinner, or watching movies. The open space in the home makes Almosta Ranch Lodge perfect for all seasons.

The Almosta Ranch Lodge comes equipped with everything you need to make an excellent meal for yourself or for a party of guests.

The cabin has three separate bedrooms and can sleep up to seven guests.

As mentioned before, the Almosta Ranch Lodge comes with a unique attraction: its own private island! This island is small, but scenic and can be reached by walking along a wooden dock.

The Almosta Ranch Lodge also comes with another unique site: a covered bridge. This is the only privately-owned covered bridge in Park County, Wyoming.

Shortly after you arrive, you will discover that your neighbors on the ranch are farm animals including cattle, chickens, and dogs. These animals will help to brighten your stay.

After vacationing at Almosta Ranch Lodge and experiencing the fresh farm air paired with the adventure of Yellowstone National Park, we guarantee you will feel ready to tackle anything.

Don’t just take our word for it, book a trip at the Almosta Ranch Lodge now and be sure to visit Yellowstone National Park while you’re there. We can’t wait to hear about your stay!