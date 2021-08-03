Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Skin reflectance and musculature

By HoonDog Joined:
sportswar.com
 3 days ago

Darker skin reflects less light, and that especially true in the shadows. Musculature under dark skin appears to be more cut than the same musculature under lighter skin.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Reflectance#Dark Skin#Musculature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Skin CareMedical News Today

Skin: How it works

Covering an average of 20 square feet, the skin is the body’s largest and heaviest organ. Its most obvious job is to protect the inside of the body from the environment, but there is much more to the skin than that. Alongside its role as a protective barrier, the skin...
Skin Caresixtyandme.com

7 Best Face Exfoliators for Mature Skin

Exfoliating your skin at any age brings about its unique share of benefits. Young women exfoliate their skin to provide a good scrub down to help prevent blemishes and create a healthy looking glow. As we get older, thankfully we typically don’t have to deal with acne, but we do...
Skin CareByrdie

Is Skin Fasting the Secret to Clear, Refreshed Skin?

For some, skincare is a 20-step process, morning and night. Which occasionally makes us wonder: Are we going overboard with the products? Cue skin fasting, a rising trend over the past few years, and your skin's very own version of a detox cleanse. We tapped one dermatologist, Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky,...
Hair CareMic

The 4 best hair vitamins for faster hair growth

When you've tried trims, masks, or scalp-stimulating products and your hair simply doesn't seem to want to grow, the best hair vitamins for faster hair growth can help to nourish strands from the inside out. Still, it's important that you choose one that's well-suited to your needs and contains high-quality ingredients. That's why I got in touch with two experts for more guidance: Andrea Paul, M.D., a medical advisor to the brand Illuminate Labs, and Kasey Nichols, N.M.D., a licensed naturopathic doctor and medical contributor to RaveReviews.org.
Skin CareKRQE News 13

Best deodorant for sensitive skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your deodorant is causing itchiness or a rash, you may be experiencing what’s called contact dermatitis or a skin reaction to ingredients in your deodorant or antiperspirant. Fortunately, more and more brands are now formulating deodorants without common allergens and irritants.
Skin CareL.A. Weekly

The dangers of the sun on your skin

The sun is beneficial for humans, but it also carries many risks. Sun exposure can cause various reactions and skin problems. Read the article below so you can be more aware of all the risks the sun brings with it. Do not test your luck with your health. If you are feeling adventurous you can visit casino or NetBet Sport instead.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Acne-Prone Skin Moisturizers

The PanOxyl Oil Control Moisturizer is a new skincare solution from the brand that's focused on providing enhanced support for those who have acne-prone skin. The product works to address the maintenance of the skin barrier function without causing the pores to be clogged when doing so. The moisturizer is infused with a mineral-based SPF 30 to offer additional protection from the sun's rays throughout the day.
Skin Carewmagazine.com

Sisley’s Ecological Compound Is the Secret to French Girl Flawless Skin

Everyone’s skin changes constantly throughout their lives, and mine is no different. For better or worse—and whether due to excess wine consumption, smoking Marlboros, or taking preventative steps like exfoliation and Botox—the condition of the largest of organ on the human body is a living, shifting thing. Thankfully, there’s one product in my medicine cabinet that has been an unwavering success, delivering consistent results for nearly three decades: Sisley’s Ecological Compound.
Skin CareMedicineNet.com

Which Natural Ingredients Are Good for the Skin?

When it comes to skin concerns, there are many—pigmentation disorders, acne, uneven skin texture, sun damage, aging. But with the overwhelming amount of natural skin care ingredients on the market, how can you tell which ones really work?. Natural ingredients can help improve the overall texture of the skin, making...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

8 best men’s moisturisers for every skin type

Congratulations! The mere fact that you’ve landed on this page is a good sign. It makes you one of the growing number of men who are choosing to say no to dull, dried-out, flaky skin by embracing a more active approach to grooming. Your first port of call on the...
Hair CarePosted by
Medical Daily

Best Hair Growth Products For Men

Hair loss…a common problem most men face at some point in their life. Whether it’s a form of alopecia, male pattern baldness, a receding hairline, thinning hair, losing hair is an issue. According to a recent medically reviewed article, 66% of men experience some hair loss by age 35 and a quarter of these men begin losing their hair by age twenty-one.
Hair CarePosted by
HelloGiggles

This Thickening Hair Treatment Comes Recommended By Hairstylists of 40 Years

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com. As someone with curly hair, I distinctly remember searching, nay, pleading with the universe to come out with de-volumizing products during my tween years. The lack of defining products for 3B curls was a travesty, so color me surprised to now nurture an abiding love for hair thickening oils and shampoos. Pandemic hair loss, along with showering...less, will do that to you—but thankfully, one effective French brand has dominated the niche.
Skin Carewmar2news

Kindred Hair & Skin Center - Skin Cancer

We hear a lot about skin cancer at this time of year, and recently named Daily Record Physician of the Year Dr. Chesahna Kindred is here with some tips to protect our skin. While the sun is the largest risk factor in skin cancer, it's not the only one. Age, a weakened immune system, and genetics can all be risk factors for skin cancer. It's also a myth that people with darker skin can't get skin cancer. While the risk is reduced, this myth contributes to people not getting moles or other skin irregularities looked at by a doctor, and skin cancer is more treatable when caught early.
Skin CareAllure

How Glycolic Acid Gets Skin Glowing Stat

Board-dermatologists share the basics on the popular skin-smoothing acid. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Do you start group chats about the best scalp treatments? Google AHA vs. BHA exfoliants...
Skin Careinsider.com

Exfoliating mitt scrubs off dead skin in seconds

Dead skin exfoliating mitts are popular in cultures all over the world. Insider producer Celia Skvaril tested one out and see if she sees a difference in her dead skin. She spoke to Michelle Wong who is a chemistry and beauty expert about the mitts and if it worked. Visit...
Workoutsmidfloridanewspapers.com

The mirror of our reflection

Yoga is a practice to see better with our own eyes, the habits adapted into the physical body, sometimes unobserved by the brain as expressed in the body such as slouching, walking with the head protruding and cramped postures. Sometimes the first awareness of a long-time negative habit pattern in the body shows up through an acute pain or illness. Yoga is a practice to bring mental awareness of unconscious habit patterns to the conscious mind for evaluation. Yoga awakens the mind and body to recognize conditioned patterns that through visualization and practice, can be altered. It is not too late, in the present moment, to awaken consciousness and discover the yoga option for new behaviors. It takes practice and awakening of the mind to notice negative patterns and decide, through a dedicated yoga practice, to alter pain and illness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy