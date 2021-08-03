Skin reflectance and musculature

Yoga is a practice to see better with our own eyes, the habits adapted into the physical body, sometimes unobserved by the brain as expressed in the body such as slouching, walking with the head protruding and cramped postures. Sometimes the first awareness of a long-time negative habit pattern in the body shows up through an acute pain or illness. Yoga is a practice to bring mental awareness of unconscious habit patterns to the conscious mind for evaluation. Yoga awakens the mind and body to recognize conditioned patterns that through visualization and practice, can be altered. It is not too late, in the present moment, to awaken consciousness and discover the yoga option for new behaviors. It takes practice and awakening of the mind to notice negative patterns and decide, through a dedicated yoga practice, to alter pain and illness.