In Episode 235 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with the crew at Antietam Brewery in Hagerstown. Head brewer Aaron Blessing gave the run down on what they have going on and filled us in on his brewing career leading up to his position at Antietam Brewery. Keep an eye on their social media channels for info on the summer concert series they are hosting. Here are some random, rapid-fire questions Blessing answered after the podcast episode.