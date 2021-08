Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has not yet reached the middle of his six-year term, but, quite unexpectedly, he has declared the search for his successor open. Even if his party failed to reach the majority López Obrador sought in last month’s midterms, his lofty agenda is alive and well. It is hard to imagine a man so enamored with the trappings of power so eager to begin a premature succession, three full years before the next presidential election.