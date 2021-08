While many recognize Pauly Shore from his improv comedy career and from his roles in films like Encino Man, there’s a lot that fans don’t know about the Son in Law actor. The California native made his mark with comedy work, both in movies and on stage. Shore made his stand-up comedy debut when he was 17 and from there, he started to tour the comedy club circuit. He eventually became the MTV VJ from 1989 to 1994, where he hosted his own show, Totally Pauly. Since then, Shore has appeared in various films and even produced, written and directed his own semi-autobiographical mockumentary.